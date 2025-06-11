Chivayo Bails Out Struggling Bulawayo Giants Bosso

Sports Correspondent

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has pledged US$250,000 in cash to Highlanders Football Club to support the team’s efforts to become more competitive.

Chivayo said the donation honours the memory of his late uncle, former Vice President John Landa Nkomo, and reflects his own deep passion for football.

In a statement, Chivayo announced:

“It is my greatest pleasure to avail sponsorship worth US$250,000 in cash to Highlanders FC, as my small token to assist the club in its various administrative requirements. This is just part of a broader sponsorship package of US$1 million that will run over the next year to help the club secure new talent and cover player sign-on fees in order to foster a more competitive 2025 Premier Soccer League.”

