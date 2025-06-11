Chivayo Car Supplier In Massive Government Tender

FaraMatsi

By A Correspondent -Followers of fraud-accused and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo are familiar with his recurring message: “Go and see Victor” or “Go and collect your vehicle at FaraMatsi at the Club Chambers, Corner Nelson Mandela and 3rd Street, Harare.”

This has become a familiar instruction each time Chivayo dishes out luxury car gifts to select public personalities, raising eyebrows across the nation.

Questions continue to swirl over how Chivayo-linked car dealers repeatedly win government vehicle supply contracts.

Their close association with Chivayo—who enjoys strong ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa—has heightened public suspicion over how state tenders are awarded, often without transparency.

On Tuesday, President Mnangagwa presided over a handover ceremony at State House, where vehicles, grain carriers, and solar kits were given to Agriculture Extension Officers, commonly known as Madhubani.

The supplier of these vehicles? FaraMatsi Motors—again bringing the controversial dealer’s name to the forefront.

The government has not disclosed the cost of these vehicles or the procurement process used, triggering fears of yet another scandal reminiscent of Chivayo’s previous state contracts—where millions were disbursed without due diligence or delivery.

Mnangagwa’s administration has long been accused of awarding tenders without public bidding, often funneled through his twin sons, Sean and Collins Mnangagwa.

The two have previously been implicated in questionable business dealings involving opaque state contracts and preferential access to lucrative government tenders.

Central to these dealings is Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, reportedly the key facilitator of such contracts.

Sources allege Guvamatanga authorizes payments for dubious deals using public funds, allegedly receiving kickbacks in return.

A former managing director at Barclays Zimbabwe, Guvamatanga is said to have accumulated vast unexplained wealth—including multimillion-dollar properties in South Africa, held under proxies.

Despite mounting calls for lifestyle audits and investigations, no action has been taken by Zimbabwe’s state institutions.

FaraMatsi Motors owner Farai Matsika could not be reached for comment by the time of publication, though efforts to get his response are ongoing.

Matsika, a self-made multimillionaire, is also the owner of Doves Funeral Holdings and has global business interests.

He co-founded Croco Motors and served as its CEO before selling his stake to establish FaraMatsi Motors.

While Matsika is widely regarded as focused and determined, his association with Chivayo—particularly at a time of alleged state looting—has put his business dealings under public scrutiny.

