Chivayo donates to Bosso but?

Chivayo and his circles are playing around Bosso. The relations of the above peope is beyond football.

Below is a statement by Wicknell Chivayo accompanying his donation and clearly stating that Jabulani Nkomo is the overseer of the funds.

BOSSO NGENKANI 🖤🤍…Zimbabwe’s football history is certainly INCOMPLETE without mentioning the oldest club, HIGHLANDERS “BOSSO” FC. Founded in 1926 by the grandsons of King Lobengula, Albert and Rhodes Khumalo, the club has grown into a PHENOMENAL cultural icon that represents HERITAGE, PRIDE and UNITY, particularly for Bulawayo. Every game and every score at Barbourfields Stadium in particular is always ELECTRIC, and demonstrates beyond measure, how football unites a NATION, against all trials and tribulations.

A few months back i had the GREATEST honour and PRIVILEGE to attend the 65th Edition of the ZITF. Spending time in Matebeleland REKINDLED vivid childhood memories of how we grew up as PASSIONATE lovers of football in general, and Highlanders FC in particular. This heartfelt connection to the Bosso spirit reminded me once again of the UNBREAKABLE bond between culture, football, and community…a bond that transcends generations.

My love for BOSSO, however, goes much DEEPER and beyond that of an ordinary supporter. I VIVIDLY recall a significant moment in December 2012 when I visited my beloved uncle, the late Vice President JOHN LANDA NKOMO, at St Anne’s Hospital, where we had a very EMOTIONAL conversation — little did I know that it was going to be our last. He made his wishes very clear to me. Firstly, that I must FIERCELY support the ruling party, ZANU PF, as it ushered the INDEPENDENCE and liberation of our beloved country from elitist colonial rule. Secondly, he asked that to the BEST of my abilities, I should ALWAYS support his family Trust, in the event of his demise. Lastly, being the avid football supporter that he was, he asked me to assist Highlanders FC in every possible way, in order to preserve its HISTORY, shape its FUTURE, and create a lasting LEGACY of the football club in Zimbabwe, for GENERATIONS to come.

In recognition of my beloved Uncle’s last wishes and my PERSONAL love for the game of FOOTBALL, it is my GREATEST PLEASURE to avail sponsorship worth US$250,000 in cash to Highlanders FC, as my small token to assist the Club in its various administrative requirements. This is just but part of a broader SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE of US$1 MILLION that will run over the next YEAR to help the Club to secure NEW TALENT and cover player sign-on fees in order to foster a more competitive 2025 Premier Soccer League.

WITHOUT PREJUDICE to this small gesture of support, and fully MINDFUL of recent media reports regarding allegations around misappropriation of US$5,000 at the Club (matters which, respectfully, are not of immediate concern to me) I NEVERTHELESS believe it is in the best interests of Highlanders FC to enhance transparency and safeguard the POSITIVE impact intended through this sponsorship. Accordingly, I have nominated JABULANI NKOMO, a long-standing, trusted relative of mine and a successful businessman who’s a respected figure in BULAWAYO , to assist the Club in a CURATORSHIP role. His involvement will ONLY be to work closely with the leadership of Highlanders FC, ensuring that the disbursement of this sponsorship is strictly in ACCORDANCE with the Club’s budgeted expenditures to support PLAYER WELFARE and strengthen administrative excellence. I believe this will help to preserve the INTEGRITY the Club and PROMOTE its performance sustainably, for the love of the game !!!!!.

It is my humble CONVICTION, that there should be significant private-sector involvement in sports development, in order to make a NOTABLE difference to the game of FOOTBALL. This also aligns well with His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa’s clarion call for PRIVATE BUSINESSES to partner with Government in developing the SOCIO-ECONOMIC aspirations of our Nation under VISION 2030.

More details to follow on the relationship of the above people in the pictures.

