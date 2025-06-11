ED Block Nears Completion

ED Block

By WestProp Holdings- In the heart of Millennium City, where architectural ambition meets Zimbabwean heritage, the under-construction ED Block stands as a beacon of progressive urban living.

Handover of individual apartments is expected early next year.

Named in honor of His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, this distinguished six-story residential masterpiece was ground-broken in November 2023, marking a significant chapter in Harare’s evolving skyline.

It became the first six-story residential building in the northern suburbs with indications that the next block will have 10 floors.

Situated within a live, work, shop and play estate that houses the prestigious Radisson serviced hotel apartments (also under construction) and the soon-to-be-built Mall of Zimbabwe, the building is not just a residential space—it is a symbol of Zimbabwe’s commitment to modernity, sustainability, and cultural reverence.

From its foundation, the vision for ED Block was clear: to create a landmark that integrates contemporary design with ecological responsibility while embracing Zimbabwe’s architectural heritage.

The apartment building’s façade is a captivating blend of sleek, geometric precision and cascading vertical gardens, breathing life into the built environment. These living walls are more than aesthetic flourishes; they function as natural air purifiers, temperature regulators, and urban sanctuaries—echoing Zimbabwe’s rural homesteads, where courtyards foster tranquility and community. By incorporating biophilic design elements, the block stands as a pioneer of climate-responsive architecture in Zimbabwe, forging a deep connection between residents and nature.

Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views of Harare’s dynamic cityscape while ensuring abundant natural light. This strategic glazing reduces reliance on artificial lighting and cooling systems, reinforcing the building’s sustainability objectives. Cross-ventilation enhances indoor air circulation, making each apartment a model of energy-efficient living.

Inside, the apartments embody spatial ingenuity, where intelligent layouts maximize functionality without sacrificing elegance. Open-plan designs allow fluid adaptability to diverse lifestyles, ensuring comfort and efficiency. Each residence extends outward onto generous private balconies—personal oases for relaxation, urban gardening, or communal gatherings, seamlessly blending urban vibrancy with Zimbabwe’s cultural ethos of shared living.

The architectural language of ED Block is refined minimalism, expressed through clean lines and locally sourced materials, including steel and glass. This thoughtful material selection creates continuity between Zimbabwe’s past and future, bridging ancestral craftsmanship with modern construction techniques.

More than a residential complex, ED Block is an architectural manifesto, embodying a future where city living is in balance with nature, culture, and innovation. Its dedication to sustainability, intelligent design, and cultural integration positions it as a leader in responsible urban development—not just in Harare, but across Zimbabwe and beyond.

As awards for architectural excellence and urban innovation are considered, ED Block emerges as a rightful contender, setting an unparalleled precedent for the next generation of Zimbabwean living. It is not merely a building—it is a statement of leadership, a beacon of progress, and a testament to Harare’s bright future.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony in November 2023 – WestProp chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe had this to say: “Today marks a very important day in our milestone achievements. We are breaking ground for the construction of Millennium Heights Block 4 luxury apartments, and we continue to move towards achieving our billion brick vision by 2050”.

Links:

Radisson serviced hotel apartments: https://www.westprop.com/developments/millenium-heights/radisson-serviced-apartments-harare-zimbabwe/

Millennium Heights Block 4 luxury apartments: https://www.westprop.com/developments/millenium-heights/apartments-block-4/

Image Links: https://www.westprop.com/developments/millenium-heights/apartments-block-4/

-This Article was sponsored by WestProp Holdings

