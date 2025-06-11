Gukurahundi Genocide projects postponed

The long-awaited Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme, which was scheduled to start on June 16 has been further postponed due to a lack of resources.

President of the National Council of Chiefs, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, confirmed that the hearings will not commence on June 16 due to the unavailability of adequate resources.

“June 16 was a proposed date, but unfortunately the hearings will not be starting on that day. Once everything is in order, we will advise,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially launched the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme on July 14, 2024, at Bulawayo State House, five years after the government first proposed the initiative in 2019.

Last month the government launched awareness meetings in preparation of June 16 that the Sources said they were poorly attended.

During Mgagao Lecture organized by lbhetshu LikaZulu Sindiso Mazibisa questioned the way the government is handling the program saying it lacks standards and legal framework.

“We all know that there is no clear budget and legal framework on this project as the perpetrators are forcing the victims to do without a cleared budget and legal framework,” he said.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary, Mbuso Fuzwayo said the Mnangagwa and Mabiza led Gukurahundi Genocide project is meant to buy time.

“Emmerson is buying time by creating false hope that he will be able to deal with this issue and that is impossible lol at the way he is handling the project.”

Victims of Gukurahundi Genocide have called on Mnangagwa to apologize and have a proper national healing program that follows international standards in addressing issues of genocide.

