If You Don’t Follow Mnangagwa’s Advice You Will Die Poor – Tagwirei

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Business mogul Kuda Tagwirei has once again thrown his weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision for Zimbabwe, warning that those who ignore the President’s guidance risk a life of poverty.

Addressing congregants at a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) event in Chegutu over the weekend, Tagwirei stressed the importance of embracing Mnangagwa’s development philosophy. He echoed the President’s well-known slogan, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”—translated as “A country is built by its own people”—which he described as a roadmap for economic independence and growth.

“If you don’t listen to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advice, you will die poor,” Tagwirei said emphatically. “We are the ones who must build our country. Do you expect a white man to help you?”

His blunt message was met with a mix of applause and contemplation from the crowd, many of whom have seen firsthand the government’s push for economic empowerment and self-sufficiency since the onset of the Second Republic.

Tagwirei, a figure frequently linked to Zimbabwe’s political elite and targeted by international sanctions, credited President Mnangagwa for offering him steadfast support during difficult times.

“Sekuru Mnangagwa (my uncle, the President) strengthened me when I was placed under sanctions,” he revealed, suggesting a close personal relationship alongside political alignment.

He went on to praise the President as “an oasis of wisdom,” further underscoring his admiration and trust in Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Tagwirei’s remarks echo the broader message of the administration: that Zimbabwe’s future lies in the hands of its own citizens, despite continued economic sanctions and international challenges.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...