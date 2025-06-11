Just Like Own Boss Emmerson Mnangagwa, Tatenda Mavetera Seizes Church Pulpit In Chikomba

By A Correspondent

Information Communication Technology (ICT) Minister and Chikomba West Member of Parliament Tatenda Mavetera has stirred debate after using church platforms to deliver politically charged messages—drawing comparisons with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s frequent use of religious gatherings to promote ZANU PF ideology.

Over the weekend, Mavetera attended two church services in Chivhu—one at Bethlehem International Church led by Archbishop Edborn, and another at Kutumwa KwaJohane, led by Bishop Munemo. At both events, the MP addressed congregants, using the opportunity to speak on unity and development in a manner critics say echoed political overtones.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, Mavetera pushed back against claims of political posturing, insisting her presence was rooted in genuine community engagement rather than partisan campaigning.

“I remain committed to serving my constituency as MP,” she said. “Uniting in faith across Chikomba West Constituency inspires me a lot. I was humbled to join two church services in Chivhu… Witnessing the dedication and community spirit in both congregations inspires my service as the Member of Parliament.”

She added: “Thank you for your warm embrace and for sharing your spiritual journey. Together, in faith and service, we build a stronger constituency.”

Mavetera’s remarks mirror a broader trend within ZANU PF ranks, where religious gatherings have increasingly become platforms for political messaging and voter mobilization ahead of key elections.

While some congregants reportedly welcomed her presence, others have questioned the blending of political rhetoric with spiritual forums, raising concerns about the politicisation of religious spaces in Zimbabwe.

Despite the criticism, Mavetera maintains her focus is on community development and faith-based unity.

The debate around her church appearances is likely to continue, especially as political tensions rise in the lead-up to future electoral contests in the country.

