Multiple Sources Report Walter Mzembi Has Jetted Into Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has jetted into Harare, multiple sources have reported.

“We saw Mzembi being whisked out of Bronte Hotel this morning heading to a meeting with the president,” a source told ZimEye.

Another source stated the famed G40 character was at the time of writing held up in a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his private home and would head to another one later in the day.

“He is meeting his excellency right now and has been given a large crowd of security teams around him in what could be an appointment,” another source told ZimEye.

Mzembi was contacted and did not respond to requests for comment.

Two of his colleagues sounded shocked when asked for their reaction over the development.

Presidential Spikesman George Charamba was reached for comment.

The last time Mzembi was in Zimbabwe he bolted out of the country complaining of persecution following the military coup that removed the late President Robert Mugabe. He was Foreign Affairs Minister at the time.

This is a developing story.

