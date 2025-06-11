Mushoriwa Defies Tshabangu, Publicly Declares His Use Of CDF

By A Correspondent– Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Dzivaresekwa, Edwin Mushoriwa, released a detailed report outlining how he utilised the 2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF), reinforcing his commitment to transparency and people-driven governance.

The CDF, allocated annually through the national budget under the Parliamentary vote, is nominally set at USD $50,000 per MP. Since the end of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in 2013, the fund has been disbursed in Zimbabwean dollars at the prevailing official bank rate.

Mushoriwa a Nelson Chamisa loyalist, has remained steadfast and refused to align with the controversial Sengezo Tshabangu faction, and focuses on accountability and grassroots development.

Below is the full CDF utilisation report as presented to his constituency:

Citizens of Dzivaresekwa

From:

Hon. Edwin Mushoriwa

MP – Dzivaresekwa Constituency

Subject:

2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Utilisation Report

In line with Chapter 17 of the national constitution on Public Finance, and in accordance with subsidiary legislation that promotes accountability and transparency, I hereby present the Dzivaresekwa 2024 CDF utilisation report on behalf of the Dzivaresekwa Constituency Development Fund Committee.

2024 CDF Disbursement

No CDF was released in 2023 due to the general elections.

In 2024, Dzivaresekwa Constituency received its CDF allocation in mid-April 2025, amounting to ZWL1,326,825, equivalent to USD $50,000 using the official bank rate of 1:26.53.

As many of you know, about 70% of transactions in Zimbabwe are conducted in foreign currency, while only 30% are done in local currency. However, most service providers and businesses charge using the parallel market rate, significantly diminishing the CDF’s value in real USD terms.

2024 Projects Funded Under CDF

After careful consideration of submitted proposals, the Dzivaresekwa CDF Committee resolved to prioritise projects in health, education, and infrastructure development. Three key projects were undertaken:

1. Construction of a 20-Metre Footbridge (Wards 39 & 40)

A 20-metre modern footbridge was built across the Dzivaresekwa River, linking Dzivaresekwa 3 and Dzivaresekwa Extension. This bridge provides safer and more convenient movement between the main settlement and Extension areas.

The bridge benefits schoolchildren from Dzivaresekwa Extension who attend Number 4, Number 6 Primary Schools, and even Dzivaresekwa High 1. Residents commuting to Machipisa, Westgate, and other locations will also enjoy improved accessibility.

Beyond transport, the bridge enhances social cohesion by facilitating easier family and community interactions—particularly critical during the rainy season and times of sewage overflow.

2. Construction of Public Toilets – Dzivaresekwa Extension Clinic (Ward 40)

Dzivaresekwa Extension Government Clinic, known for its affordable $1 consultations, lacked functional public toilets. Using CDF funds, we constructed modern, gender-sensitive ablution facilities. The new toilets are tiled, sewer-connected, and fitted with up-to-date sanitary hardware.

3. Solar Electrification of Gombo Primary School (Ward 39)

Responding to a request by the School Development Committee, a 12kW solar system was installed at Gombo Primary School, powering the computer lab, administration block, borehole, and the headmaster’s residence.

Key features include:

25-year warranty on solar panels

10-year warranty on batteries

The system ensures uninterrupted learning and operations. In addition, we installed an 8-camera CCTV security system, and we are now procuring interactive smartboards to further enhance the school’s digital learning capacity.

Appreciation

I would like to thank:

The national Constituency Development Committee and its staff – for their guidance and support. Dzivaresekwa CDF Committee members – Mr. Tangai Chawora, Ms. Rebecca Chule, Mr. Elder Paul Saiti, Mr. Tapera Uranda, and Mr. Moses Chikata – for their commitment to implementing these impactful projects.

Special thanks to Councillors Stephen Dhliwayo (Ward 39) and Knowledge Bote (Ward 40) for their partnership. Fellow Parliamentarians – Hon. Ellen Shiriyedenga (PR Harare) and Senator Moses Manyengava (Senator Harare) – for their continued collaboration and support. Contractors – for their professionalism and timely execution of the projects. The residents of Dzivaresekwa – your oversight and participation in project selection made this a community-driven success.

Call for 2025 Project Proposals

As we submit our 2024 financial acquittals and apply for the 2025 CDF, we now invite development project suggestions from all wards in Dzivaresekwa Constituency. Deadline for submission is 20 June 2025.

Please send your proposals to:

WhatsApp: +263 715 323 927 / +263 772 298 272

Email: [email protected]

Together Stronger,

Edwin Mushoriwa

MP – Dzivaresekwa Constituency

Tel: +263 772 811 181

