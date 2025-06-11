Nelson Chamisa Takes Aim At Emmerson Mnangagwa Amid Deepening Social Unrest

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has launched a scathing critique of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of misleading the nation amid growing social and economic challenges.

Though Chamisa did not refer to Mnangagwa by name, his remarks were clearly aimed at the ZANU PF leader, whom he accused of abusing power and failing to deliver competent leadership.

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday, Chamisa questioned the legitimacy and capability of the country’s current leadership, stating:

“ARE YOU A LEADER OR A MISLEADER?… There is a huge difference between a leader and a misleader. A leader pivots on truth and a true north. A misleader pivots on propaganda, lies, misdirection and misinformation.”

Chamisa went on to challenge the rationale behind keeping underperforming leaders in power, adding:

“Why is a leader who is not fit for purpose, not competent, not capable and not performing supposed to continue occupying a leadership role?”

His comments come amid growing public frustration over rising inflation, unemployment, and concerns over the erosion of democratic freedoms. Chamisa’s remarks signal mounting political pressure on Mnangagwa’s administration as citizens demand accountability and reform.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...