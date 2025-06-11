Pick n Pay Dismisses Reports of Closing Down Branches

By A Correspondent

Retail giant Pick n Pay has firmly dismissed reports that it is shutting down its outlets in Zimbabwe, labelling such claims as factually incorrect and misleading.

This follows an article published on ZimEye which pointed out that two of the company’s branches in Mutare—Dangamvura and Chikanga—had ceased operations due to Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic challenges.

In a statement issued to set the record straight, Pick n Pay said:

“We seek to address an article published on your platform titled Pick n Pay Closes Mutare Branches Due to Economic Crisis…

Please note that the information in this article is factually incorrect. These Pick n Pay stores are not closing, and Pick n Pay is not ceasing operations in Zimbabwe as the article stated.”

The company emphasized its continued commitment to serving Zimbabwean communities and sustaining its operations despite the prevailing economic difficulties.

However, sources within the retail group had initially contacted ZimEye, claiming that the Dangamvura and Chikanga branches in Mutare were closed due to worsening economic conditions, which have made operations increasingly unsustainable.

ZimEye.com acknowledges receipt of Pick n Pay’s official clarification. While sources within the company had indicated possible closures, we accept the company’s formal position and retract the earlier report suggesting the permanent shutdown of the Mutare branches.

