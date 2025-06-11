Pick n Pay Closes Mutare Branches Due To Deepening Economic Crisis

By A Correspondent

Retail giant Pick n Pay has shut down its Dangamvura and Chikanga branches in Mutare, citing the worsening economic conditions in Zimbabwe that have made operations increasingly unsustainable for the retail sector.

The closures follow the company’s official decision to wind down its operations in the country.

A senior employee at one of the affected branches said the decision was inevitable given the circumstances. “The economic situation is tough. We tried to hold on, but rising costs and declining consumer spending have made it impossible to continue.”

This development mirrors recent struggles faced by other major players in the sector.

Just a few months ago, OK Zimbabwe was also forced to implement drastic cost-cutting measures. OK Zimbabwe has closed several branches across the country.

The closure of these retail branches highlights the deepening economic challenges facing Zimbabwe’s retail industry, with consumers and businesses alike feeling the pressure of inflation, currency instability, and reduced spending power.

