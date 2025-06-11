Police Nab Mbanje Grower

By A Correspondent ….

Beitbridge – Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for unlawfully cultivating mbanje (dagga) at Driehoek Village in Makhado, following a successful operation led by detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit.

Acting on a tip-off, officers swooped on Awelani Ndlovu’s homestead on 5 June 2025, where they discovered 210 cannabis plants. The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to clamp down on drug-related crimes in the Beitbridge district and surrounding areas.

In a related incident, police in Featherstone arrested Brian Bhobho (30) on 4 June 2025 for unlawful possession of dagga. The arrest occurred at the 103-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road after officers intercepted a Nissan Note vehicle. Bhobho, who was a passenger in the car, was found with dagga concealed in packaging labelled for 12.5 kilograms of flour.

Police have reiterated their commitment to curbing the cultivation, distribution, and possession of illicit substances across the country. Investigations into both cases are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

