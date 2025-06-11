Susan Mutami Asks Mliswa for Another Child

Susan Mutami Asks Ex-Lover Temba Mliswa for Another Baby in Emotional Public Plea

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 – Harare, Zimbabwe

By Showbiz Reporter | Controversial socialite and whistleblower Susan Mutami has ignited fresh headlines after publicly requesting her ex-lover, former Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa, to father another child with her — this time a baby girl — for the sake of their son, Tino.

In a dramatic and emotional message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mutami addressed Mliswa directly, writing:

“Your son has asked me countless times if he can have a baby sister… whatever Tino wants Tino gets, now I don’t know what to do Baba Tino.”

Mutami explained that their son had been saddened by comparisons at daycare where other children had baby sisters. Despite being told he has many sisters in Zimbabwe, the child insists he wants a baby sister “in the house.”

The message took an even more personal turn when Mutami revealed she had “unblocked” Mliswa to allow him to reconnect with their sons and extended an olive branch by requesting that former ZANU PF Minister Saviour Kasukuwere mediate peace between the estranged parents.

“I would also appreciate we have a mediator someone like @Hon_Kasukuwere… hopefully he might assist us in ironing out our differences for Tino’s sake.”

Mutami described how the boy frequently searches for Mliswa on a world map and is being taught by his older brother how to navigate back home — a poignant image of longing and loss.

The public appeal has shocked social media, given the tumultuous history between Mutami and Mliswa, who previously exchanged bitter accusations in the press and on social media. Their past feud involved explosive claims ranging from political sabotage to personal betrayals.

While Mliswa has yet to respond to the latest call, the post has already sparked widespread speculation about a possible reconciliation — or at least a co-parenting truce — between the two fiery figures.

This is not the first time Mutami has used public platforms to air private grievances or make intimate appeals.

In 2022, the ZimEye news network had to conduct a whole LIVE session with her ex lover during which she was invited to square up to him.

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1557999030826942468?s=46

This request — asking for another child in honour of her son’s emotional needs — has raised eyebrows across Zimbabwe’s political and social spectrum.

Developing Story…

