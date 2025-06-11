Trent Alexander-Arnold to Be Officially Unveiled as Real Madrid Player on Thursday

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid City, June 11, 2025 — Real Madrid C.F. has officially announced that the presentation of their latest signing, Trent Alexander-Arnold, will take place tomorrow, Thursday, June 12, at 12:30 p.m. CEST at Real Madrid City.

The ceremony will mark the formal unveiling of the English international, who joins the club on a six-year contract. Prior to the public presentation, club president Florentino Pérez will host a signing ceremony to formally welcome Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish giants.

Following the presentation, the 26-year-old right-back is scheduled to address the media in the press room at Real Madrid City, where he is expected to share his thoughts on the move and his ambitions for the future.

This transfer marks a significant addition to Real Madrid’s squad as they continue to build for long-term success both domestically and in Europe.

