ZiG To Stay, Declares RBZ Boss John Mushayavanhu Despite Rising Inflation

By A Correspondent

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, despite rising inflation figures that have sparked concern among citizens and businesses alike.

In a statement yesterday, Dr. Mushayavanhu defended the central bank’s approach and assured the public that authorities remain firmly in control of the economic situation.

Said Mushayavanhu: “Our prudent monetary policy is designed to stabilise the prices of commodities and maintain the value of the currency.”

His remarks come in response to fresh data showing an increase in annual inflation—measured in ZiG—from 85.7% in April to 92.1% in May. The spike has triggered fresh anxiety across the country, with many fearing a return to the hyperinflationary pressures of the past.

A Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe official said on Tuesday:

“We are on top of the situation.The rise in inflation is being carefully monitored, and we are confident that it will not erode the purchasing power of consumers in the long run.”

The RBZ official attributed the inflationary uptick to transitional effects following the introduction of ZiG, and reiterated that the currency reform remains a cornerstone of broader efforts to stabilise Zimbabwe’s economy.

He further noted that efforts are being made to maintain the stability of both the ZiG and the prices of essential goods.

“Zimbabweans must understand that the ZiG is backed by real assets, including gold and foreign currency reserves.”

“This is not just a symbolic gesture—it is a real foundation for long-term economic confidence.”

Despite the central bank’s reassurances, economic analysts and citizens continue to watch developments closely, especially as inflationary pressures show little sign of abating.

For now, the Reserve Bank’s message is clear: the ZiG is not going anywhere.

