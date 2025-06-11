Prison Boss Issues Zero-Tolerance Warning on Corruption and Drug Abuse

Ntabazinduna – 11 June 2025

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner General Dr Moses Chihobvu has issued a scathing warning to officers across the country, declaring zero tolerance for corruption, drug use, and substance abuse within the ranks of the correctional institution.

Speaking during a high-profile graduation ceremony for 615 recruits at the Ntabazinduna Training School, Chihobvu minced no words in condemning what he described as two “cancerous threats” to the integrity of the ZPCS.

“Let me take this opportunity to address two critical threats to the integrity of our organisation: substance abuse and corruption. I want to make it abundantly clear that these have no place in the ZPCS,” said Chihobvu, drawing loud applause from the gathered officers, families, and dignitaries.

He warned that the misuse of drugs and alcohol undermines personal health, compromises operational safety, and erodes public trust. In the same breath, Chihobvu blasted corruption — particularly the trafficking of contraband, abuse of authority, and theft of stores — as acts that “strike at the heart of the organisation’s mission.”

“Any officer found engaging in such misconduct will face swift and decisive disciplinary and legal consequences,” he declared.

The commissioner general’s remarks come at a time when concerns over smuggling syndicates, prison-based drug trafficking, and abuse of authority by some correctional officers have been rising. While no specific incidents were cited, the warning suggests a tightening of internal controls and disciplinary mechanisms.

Chihobvu urged the graduating officers to uphold the values of moral and professional integrity and to serve as examples of honour within the nation’s correctional system.

His tough stance signals a renewed push to clean up the institution as it faces increasing scrutiny over transparency and professionalism.

