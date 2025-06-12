LUNGU CORPSE: SHOOTING VICTIM ADDRESSES FAMILY

My name is Loveday Munesi.

I am a 1 August 2018 shooting victim failing to access medical assistance because of the late President Edgar Lungu’s violations which started when he violated Zambian law and deported legislator, Tendai Biti before launching a political disinformation campaign that is still ongoing.

I was shot on false allegations that I am a political operator when I was just a civilian passing through the streets of Harare CBD.

It is because of President Lungu’s violations that I am still to get medical attention either in my country or outside. The pain from the bullet which is still lodged in my backside is getting worse as it is a foreign object, that can only be removed by specialist medical expertise.





I am appealing to the family and the estate managers of President Edgar Lungu to consider my plight as the late Haad Of State was for over 7 years approached by journalists who include Simba Chikanza but he publicly played down my plight.





I might not be the corpse of a late President getting international media sympathy, I am a wounded father whose family is struggling as a result of these violations.





I appeal to the Lungu family to also consider my plight at this difficult time I continue to endure torment and pain 7 years running.

I ask the Lungu family to fight for me the same way they are doing the man’s corpse.

I reserve the right to sue

Loveday Munesi.

