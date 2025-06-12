Air India Plane Crashes After Takeoff from Ahmedabad with 242 On Board

An Air India flight en route to London’s Gatwick Airport has crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad, India, with 242 people on board, the airline and local police confirmed on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred near a civilian area close to the airport, though details on casualties or survivors are still unknown at this time.

“An Air India aircraft operating a scheduled flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick has been involved in an accident shortly after takeoff,” the airline said in a brief statement. “We are working closely with authorities and emergency services.”

Local police have confirmed the crash site is in a residential area, raising concerns about possible ground casualties in addition to those on board.

The aircraft involved was identified by aviation tracking service Flightradar24 as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art wide-body aircraft known for its fuel efficiency and advanced safety systems.

Emergency responders, including fire crews, ambulances, and disaster response units, have been deployed to the scene.

Authorities are expected to hold a press briefing soon, as investigations into the cause of the crash begin. The identities of passengers and crew members have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

