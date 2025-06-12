Billiat Fallout Forces Kaizer Chiefs To Rethink Big-Money Signings

Sports Correspondent

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly overhauled their transfer strategy in the wake of Khama Billiat’s underwhelming stint at the club, shifting away from high-profile signings like Percy Tau.

Billiat joined the Soweto giants in 2018 on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns and spent five seasons at Naturena. Despite the fanfare surrounding his arrival, the club’s management felt his performance didn’t justify his hefty paycheck over the years.

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Chiefs are now steering clear of marquee signings, having learned from the Billiat experience—along with a similar situation involving Keagan Dolly.

“The team feels they have learned a lesson from the signings of Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly, where they paid significant salaries but believe the returns were not worth it,” an unnamed source told the publication. “That’s why they are exploring other forward players instead of Percy Tau. For now, he is not a target. However, in football, you never know what might happen in the future. But definitely not now.”

Interestingly, despite their internal disappointment, Chiefs had initially wanted to renew Billiat’s contract at the end of his tenure. The Zimbabwean international, however, declined and opted to return home, signing with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Yadah FC.

The shift signals a clear change in approach from the Soweto side, as they look to prioritize value and performance over star power in their recruitment strategy.

