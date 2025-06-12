Blessed Geza Speaks On 12 June: “…. Our Progressive Security Forces’re at Work, This Emmerson Bullshit You’re Seeing Today Is …Ending

By Blessed Geza | Fellow Zimbabweans, be advised that this is fake and take note, that the account which posted this in not mine, it’s run by an impostor. This here is my account and as usual, I communicate through this platform &my YouTube account. Right now our progressive security forces are at work, very soon you will see the results. We are almost there, don’t lose heart & don’t be swayed by imposters & regime enablers. Didn’t they say I was sick? Didn’t they say I was given a car? ED can spin, duck & dive BUT he is going, his days are numbered & he knows it.

Have a good day, Fellow Zimbabweans, our progressive security forces are at work, this Emmerson bullshit you are seeing today is ending very soon.

