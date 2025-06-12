British Man Miraculously Survives Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, India – 12 June 2025

In a dramatic and unexpected twist, a British man has been found alive following the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad earlier today, which was previously believed to have claimed the lives of all 242 people on board.

Authorities initially declared that “it appears there are no survivors” after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff. However, hours into the rescue operation, a sole survivor was discovered.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed the extraordinary development:

“The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. We cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area.”

The survivor has been identified as Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada, a British national who had been seated in 11A, located near the front of the aircraft. According to Indian media outlet India Today, Bucharvada was seen walking away from the wreckage moments after the crash and was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital.

Speaking from his hospital bed to the Hindustan Times, Bucharvada recounted the terrifying experience:

“Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly. When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance.”

He reportedly sustained chest and eye injuries, but doctors say his condition is stable.

The crash site, a densely populated area near the Ahmedabad airport, is still being combed by emergency responders and forensic investigators. Air India has since confirmed that 53 British nationals were among the passengers.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, though aviation experts are pointing to a potential mechanical failure or bird strike during takeoff. India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and international teams, including Boeing representatives, are expected to conduct a joint investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more details emerge.

