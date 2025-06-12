Digital Warfare: Zanu PF UK Equips Varakashi With New Tools…

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF has received a significant boost in its efforts to dominate online political discourse, following a donation of high-tech equipment from its UK district. The equipment, which includes laptops, multifunction printers, scanners, and other wireless-enabled devices, is expected to strengthen the ruling party’s online presence—particularly the work of its social media loyalists, popularly known as Varakashi.

The donation was officially received by ZANU PF Secretary-General Dr. Obert Mpofu during a handover ceremony in Harare. Speaking at the event, Mpofu acknowledged the role of technology in the party’s political strategy.

“This equipment will go a long way in sharpening our tools of engagement, especially in the digital space where narratives are won or lost,” said Dr. Mpofu. “Our messaging must remain strong, coordinated, and continuous.”

ZANU PF UK District Chairperson, Cde Xavier Zvavare, who led the delegation, made it clear that the intention was to empower the party’s digital communication teams.

“We’re in an era of digital warfare. Social media is a battleground. This equipment will help our comrades back home push the party’s message with precision and speed,” said Zvavare. “We felt it was important to give them the tools to counter misinformation and defend the party’s legacy.”

The UK-based members reportedly pooled resources to acquire the equipment, with a specific focus on enhancing the party’s communication machinery.

“We bought high-speed printers and laptops with Bluetooth and wireless connectivity. These will support rapid message production and distribution during mobilization drives,” Zvavare added.

Insiders say the donation is part of a broader strategy to professionalize ZANU PF’s digital propaganda arm ahead of upcoming political campaigns. The devices will likely be used to amplify the party’s narratives online, monitor dissenting voices, and circulate campaign material across digital platforms.

Critics have long accused ZANU PF of deploying Varakashi to intimidate opposition voices and flood social media with party-aligned messaging. This latest development is likely to raise further concerns about state-linked digital manipulation and shrinking civic space in Zimbabwe’s online sphere.

With the newly acquired equipment now in place, the ruling party appears set to intensify its virtual operations, blurring the lines between political messaging and state-sponsored propaganda in the digital era.

