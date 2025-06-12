Embracing New Technology In Farming…

By Dr. Trywell Muzerengi

Artificial insemination (AI) is revolutionising livestock production in Zimbabwe and around the world, allowing farmers to improve the quality of their herds without the need for a live bull.

At its core, AI involves introducing semen—collected from genetically superior bulls—into a female animal’s reproductive tract to achieve conception. This technique offers a wide range of benefits that traditional breeding methods cannot match.

One of the biggest advantages of AI is the ability to access semen from top-tier bulls sourced globally. This allows farmers to enhance the genetic pool of their herds, boosting productivity, resilience, and overall animal quality.

Another benefit is controlled breeding. Through a process called synchronisation, female animals can be induced to go into heat at the same time. As a result, they will conceive and calve around the same period, allowing for better planning, streamlined management, and more predictable production cycles.

AI also opens the door to sexed semen—a scientific breakthrough that enables farmers to choose the gender of the offspring. This is particularly useful for dairy farmers who often prefer female calves for milk production.

Additionally, AI significantly reduces the risk of spreading sexually transmitted diseases that can be passed through natural mating. By eliminating the need to transport bulls between farms, AI also cuts down on logistics costs and reduces the risk of animal stress and injuries.

In short, artificial insemination is safer, more efficient, and far more strategic than traditional methods of breeding. It is a modern solution that puts the farmer in control—boosting productivity, protecting animal health, and helping build a stronger and more sustainable livestock industry in Zimbabwe.

