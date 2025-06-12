Geza Rubbishes Fake X Account, Insists Mnangagwa’s Time Is Up

By A Correspondent

War veteran and political activist Blessed Geza has strongly denounced a fake social media account on X (formerly Twitter), which he claims is being operated by State Security agents in a bid to undermine his credibility and disrupt his communication with Zimbabweans.

In a statement posted on Thursday, Geza was unequivocal in his response, calling out what he described as disinformation tactics by the regime.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, be advised that this is fake and take note, that the account which posted this is not mine, it’s run by an impostor,” Geza declared. “This here is my account and as usual, I communicate through this platform and my YouTube account.”

Geza accused state actors of running coordinated misinformation campaigns designed to confuse the public and discredit his activism. Despite the interference, he remains defiant, insisting that the regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on its last legs.

“Right now our progressive security forces are at work, very soon you will see the results. We are almost there, don’t lose heart and don’t be swayed by imposters and regime enablers,” he said.

Referring to previous attempts to tarnish his reputation, Geza reminded his followers of the falsehoods that have been spread about him in the past. “Didn’t they say I was sick? Didn’t they say I was given a car?” he asked rhetorically, suggesting these were deliberate distractions meant to undermine his legitimacy.

His message was blunt and unfiltered when addressing President Mnangagwa’s political future. “ED can spin, duck and dive BUT he is going, his days are numbered and he knows it,” Geza asserted.

Closing his statement with a rallying cry to his supporters, Geza reaffirmed his belief that change is imminent: “Have a good day, Fellow Zimbabweans, our progressive security forces are at work. This Emmerson bullshit you are seeing today is ending very soon.”

The emergence of the fake X account comes amid heightened political tension and increasing frustration among citizens over Zimbabwe’s socio-economic challenges. Geza, known for his outspoken critique of the ruling elite, has recently gained a significant following online, making him a growing target of disinformation campaigns.

As the political landscape continues to shift, Geza’s bold pronouncements signal a rising tide of dissent against the Mnangagwa administration—and a struggle for control of the narrative in the digital age.

