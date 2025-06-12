Is Mnangagwa Positioning Tagwirei To Succeed Him ? Zivhu’s Hint Shocks Zanu PF Heavyweights

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF politician Killer Zivhu has stirred up Zimbabwe’s already tense succession debate by suggesting that businessman and presidential advisor Kudakwashe Tagwirei could succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a widely circulated post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Zivhu framed Tagwirei as a serious contender for the presidency.

“Potential Presidential Candidate Alert! This wealthy, God-fearing individual has sparked interest. If given the chance, would you support him as our future president? Like if YES, Retweet if NO. Let’s gauge public opinion,” he wrote.

Zivhu doubled down on the message in follow-up comments, saying, “He is God-fearing, successful and has the country at heart.”

The endorsement comes amid intensifying infighting within ZANU PF over who should take over when Mnangagwa eventually steps down.

Insiders claim Tagwirei is being strategically positioned by Mnangagwa to block Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s long-anticipated bid for power in 2028. If Mnangagwa’s controversial “2030 ” campaign falters, Tagwirei could reportedly emerge as a compromise successor.

Tagwirei, a powerful businessman whose influence stretches across key economic sectors, is known for his close ties to the president. Despite being under U.S. sanctions for alleged corruption and state capture—charges he denies—he remains a central figure in the country’s power matrix.

Zivhu’s public endorsement was met with backlash online, with critics accusing him of attempting to normalize political succession by business elites. “Tagwirei already runs the country from the shadows. Making him president would just make the looting official,” one user posted in response.

Although no official response has come from Tagwirei or ZANU PF, the move has fueled speculation that the ruling party is preparing the ground for a post-Mnangagwa transition that may bypass more traditional political players like Chiwenga.

Observers believe Zivhu’s post was no accident. “This looks like a calculated move to test public sentiment. It’s a soft launch of Tagwirei as a political brand,” said one analyst.

As Zimbabwe edges closer to 2028, the succession question is already dominating political discourse—and Zivhu’s comments have thrown more fuel on an already volatile fire.

