JUST IN: Several Feared Dead in Victoria Falls–Bulawayo Tollgate Horror Crash

Byo Toll gate Accident

By Crime and Courts Reporter-Several people are feared dead after a Stallion Cruise bus travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls collided with a haulage truck (commonly known as a “gonyeti”) in the early hours of the morning.

The accident occurred approximately 5km after the Bulawayo tollgate, shortly after midnight.

Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that at least 10 people may have died, with bodies reportedly seen covered by blankets.

Four ambulances were dispatched and were seen ferrying the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Police are yet to confirm this accident whose alert about the crash was first circulated through an anti-crime advocacy platform, which read:

The Victoria Falls Road, a key national highway linking Bulawayo to one of Zimbabwe’s prime tourist destinations, has become notoriously dangerous due to its poor state of repair.

Despite being one of the busiest roads—used heavily by local buses, haulage trucks ferrying goods across the region, and tourists heading to the resort town—the stretch is riddled with potholes, has minimal lighting, and lacks sufficient road signage.

Over the years, transport operators and civic society groups have raised alarm over the deteriorating condition of the road, urging authorities to prioritise rehabilitation.

Numerous accidents have been recorded along this route, especially at night when visibility is low and heavy traffic increases the risks.

Calls for urgent intervention have grown louder following the rise in fatal crashes involving buses and freight trucks.

Poor road markings, narrow lanes, and a lack of functioning emergency services in remote stretches have also contributed to delays in response and rescue efforts.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

The incident has once again cast a spotlight on Zimbabwe’s failing road infrastructure and the human cost that continues to rise in its wake.

