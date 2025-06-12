London Bound AI171 Plane Has Crashed In India’s Western City

BREAKING: Air India Flight to London Crashes During Takeoff in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, India – 12 June 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | An Air India passenger plane bound for London Gatwick has crashed during takeoff in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, triggering a massive emergency response and fears of significant casualties.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171, was carrying 242 people on board — 230 passengers and 12 crew members, according to a statement released by the airline and local police officials.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025,” Air India confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Television footage from the scene shows the wreckage of the aircraft engulfed in flames, with plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Emergency crews can be seen frantically working through the debris, while stretcher teams evacuate injured passengers to waiting ambulances.

Police officials confirmed the plane crashed in a civilian area near the airport, but did not immediately provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of damage to nearby structures.

“We are coordinating with fire, medical and airport authorities,” said one senior police official on the scene, who declined to be named. “Rescue operations are underway.”

It remains unclear what caused the crash, though aviation sources say the aircraft encountered trouble immediately after leaving the runway. Investigators from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are expected to arrive shortly.

Families of passengers are being directed to a crisis helpline set up by Air India, while airports across the region are reportedly increasing emergency readiness.

This is a developing story. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

