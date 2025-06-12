Lungu repatriation talks suspended

Talks to repatriate Lungu have been suspended in South Africa. The Government of Zambia officials and former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu family are in South Africa.

After rounds of talks with Government delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe and later with Secretary to Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa.

Spme of the Family Demands;

● Request for Church Services in Ndola (place of birth and Churches have been praying for ECL the last week), Petauke (his home area) and Lusaka.

● Body to lie-in-state at ECL residence.(the State can meet its security or secure the body the entire time).

● Have a say on the Speaker’s list.

● He went as a private person, to return as a private person. State to take over at KKIA or Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport depending on agreed first point of entry.

● there was objection on the presence of some members of the Government delegation.

GOVERNMENT DEMANDS

● Body must be repatriated to Lusaka, Zambia immediately.

● State takes charge of body from Undertaker in South Africa to Lusaka.

● Family Demands may not automatically be accepted.

