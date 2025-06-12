Michael Nees Eyes New Blood for AFCON …

Sports Correspondent

Warriors head coach Michael Nees has hinted at a shake-up in future squad selections following impressive performances by emerging talent during Zimbabwe’s recent international fixtures.

The national team fielded two separate squads over the past week—one competing in the 2025 COSAFA Cup and another playing friendlies in Morocco against Burkina Faso and Niger. The COSAFA team, largely made up of U20 players, was overseen by junior national team coach Simon Marange, while Nees led a squad in Morocco composed of fringe players, returnees from injury, and new faces.

Following a 1-1 draw with Niger on Tuesday, Nees expressed satisfaction with the depth and potential he witnessed, particularly highlighting Germany-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch.

“We were looking at new options, even in the COSAFA Cup team. I think we lacked depth in central midfield, and Fabisch showed he can compete at that level,” Nees said.

The coach emphasized that several players from both squads had made a strong case for themselves and would be in contention moving forward.

“We also noticed a few standout players from the COSAFA squad. This has given us the depth we need, and now everyone must step up over the next six months,” he added.

“To make the squad for AFCON, it’s going to be tough. I can’t experiment anymore.”

Zimbabwe has already secured qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in Morocco this December. With competition heating up, Nees appears ready to prioritize form and depth over reputation as the Warriors prepare for the continental showdown.

