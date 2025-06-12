Nyokayemabhunu Denied Bail, Legal Team Eyes High Court Appeal

By A Correspondent

Randburg Magistrate Court, Johannesburg –

Zimbabwean political activist Wellington Masiwa, widely known by his alias Nyokayemabhunu, has been denied bail by the Randburg Magistrate Court in Johannesburg.

The ruling was handed down earlier today in connection with ongoing legal proceedings involving Masiwa, who has been in custody following his arrest on allegations tied to political activism and a pending extradition request from Zimbabwean authorities.

The court confirmed that the extradition matter will resume on 27 June, while a separate but related court case is scheduled to return on 20 June.

Following the bail denial, Masiwa’s legal team has indicated that they are considering escalating the matter to the High Court in a bid to secure his release.

Speaking outside the courtroom, one of Masiwa’s lawyers said:

“We are reviewing the decision and assessing our options. A High Court application for bail is very likely.”

Masiwa, a vocal critic of Zimbabwe’s political leadership, has gained a growing following online and in exile communities for his activism. His arrest and continued detention have sparked concern among human rights observers and fellow activists who view the legal actions as politically motivated.

More updates are expected as the next court dates approach.

