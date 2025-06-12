Two people died on the spot

FATAL ROAD ACCIDENT.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)

Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, Press and Public Relations officer, Bulawayo province in a statement has confirmed that the Police attended to a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Vic-falls Road after Bulawayo Vic-falls tollgate, where three motor vehicles , a Public service bus Stallion and two haulage trucks, were involved in a head on collision where two people died on the spot and 18 people sustained various injuries.

Msebele said on the 11th of June 2025 at around 1830 hours, the driver of the bus who was coming from west direction, encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic after trying to overtake a Volvo haulage truck resulting in the head on collision with another Haulage truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

Prior to the head on, the bus swerved to the right side hitting the truck which was going in the same direction from rear right corner of the trailer. As result of the head on collision, one male person was thrown from the bus into truck’s front passenger seat and he died on spot and another female passenger who was in the oncoming truck also died because of the impact of the collision.

A total of eighteen passengers sustained various injuries because of the accident and were ferried to hospital for treatment. The bus sustained deformed bonnet, front fender, bumper and head lamps, damaged driver’s side door, shattered windscreen and a deflated front right tyre.

The oncoming haulage truck sustained deformed bonnet, damaged driver’s side door, shattered windscreen and a deflated front right tyre.

The cause of the accident is suspected to be speeding, overtaking error, inattention and misjudgment by the bus driver and a charge of Culpable Homicide is preferred against him

Police is appealing to motorists to exercise due care, avoid over speeding, be patient on our roads and to always follow road traffic regulations so as to avoid loss of live.

