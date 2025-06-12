ZANU PF Invades Gutu East, John Paradza Belittles Opposition Ahead of By-Election

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF has intensified its campaign in Gutu East ahead of Saturday’s crucial by-election, deploying senior party figures to rally support for its candidate, Zvarevashe Masvingise, and to fend off a growing challenge from independent candidate Gift Gonese.

Leading the charge is ZANU PF deputy secretary for youth affairs and Gutu West Member of Parliament, John Paradza, popularly known as Boss Para.

Paradza addressed thousands of supporters over the weekend in what observers described as a high-octane rally infused with nationalist rhetoric and sharp attacks on opposition voices.

“We are confident of retaining the seat,” Paradza declared. “Hon. Zvarevashe Masvingise is the ZANU PF candidate for the by-election. He is not only experienced but deeply rooted in the community. The revolutionary party is ready to deliver a resounding victory.”

Masvingise has positioned himself as a loyal foot soldier of the party and a champion of the ruling party’s developmental agenda.

According to a ZANU PF provincial official who spoke at the rally, the stakes are not just local but national. “Thousands of supporters have pledged to vote resoundingly for the revolutionary party in the by-election to ensure full realization of Vision 2030 under the able leadership of President Dr. ED Mnangagwa up to 2030,” the official said.

While ZANU PF remains bullish about its prospects, the campaign has turned increasingly confrontational, with Paradza directly attacking Gift Gonese, the independent candidate who has reportedly gained traction in parts of the constituency.

Political observers say the Gutu East by-election has become a testing ground for ZANU PF’s rural dominance and an early measure of public sentiment ahead of 2028.

The party is leaving nothing to chance in the traditionally loyal constituency, pulling in party heavyweights and leveraging its grassroots structures.

One Zivanai Nzvenga of the NCA party is also eyeing the Gutu East Parliamentary seat.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...