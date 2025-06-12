Zivhu Sparks Storm by Claiming Tagwirei Is Zimbabwe’s ‘Next President’ After Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Outspoken and controversial ZANU PF official Killer Zivhu has ignited political speculation after publicly suggesting that businessman and presidential advisor Kudakwashe Tagwirei could be the successor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zivhu made the explosive remarks on Wednesday in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), describing Tagwirei as a “wealthy, God-fearing individual” and hinting at his future political ambitions.

“Potential Presidential Candidate Alert! This wealthy, God-fearing individual has sparked interest. If given the chance, would you support him as our future president? Like if YES, Retweet if NO. Let’s gauge public opinion,” wrote Zivhu, in a post that quickly went viral and divided opinion.

His remarks come amid growing tension and factionalism within ZANU PF, with insiders alleging that Mnangagwa is grooming Tagwirei as a counterbalance to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ambitions to take over the party leadership in 2028.

There is increasing speculation that if Mnangagwa’s controversial “2030” agenda fails, Tagwirei could be positioned as the compromise successor.

Tagwirei, a shadowy business magnate widely believed to wield enormous influence in Zimbabwe’s political and economic spheres, has long been a close ally of Mnangagwa. His name has been linked to multiple state contracts, and he remains under U.S. sanctions for alleged corruption and state capture—allegations he denies.

Despite this, Zivhu appeared to frame Tagwirei as a man of the people and a legitimate contender for national leadership. “He is God-fearing, successful and has the country at heart,” Zivhu told followers in follow-up posts, sparking criticism from both opposition figures and within the ruling party.

Political analysts say the post could be part of a broader campaign to test public reception ahead of a potential future move. “It’s clear Zivhu’s post wasn’t random. It’s likely part of a soft-launch strategy to gauge reactions and prepare the ground,” one analyst said.

Critics, however, were quick to slam the idea of a Tagwirei presidency as an attempt to formalize state capture. “Tagwirei already runs the country from the shadows. Making him president would just make the looting official,” wrote one user in response.

As factional battles intensify ahead of 2028, Zivhu’s post has added fuel to the fire, reviving longstanding fears that Zimbabwe’s future leadership could be determined not through democratic processes, but through internal party machinations and elite alliances.

Neither Tagwirei nor official ZANU PF spokespersons had responded to the claims at the time of publication.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...