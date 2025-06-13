Air India Flight Video- Electrics Stopped Working Minutes Before Lift Off

ZimEye
video loading below
Chilling video shows 'nothing was working' on Air India flight just before crash. pic.twitter.com/gVJIQVS4As— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 12, 2025
Chilling video shows 'nothing was working' on Air India flight just before crash. pic.twitter.com/gVJIQVS4As
British crash survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh describes his escape from the Air India plane in Ahmedabad.Everyone on the plane died, except for him.https://t.co/czOsM5ZWRp pic.twitter.com/Va9cfnaILe— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2025
British crash survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh describes his escape from the Air India plane in Ahmedabad.Everyone on the plane died, except for him.https://t.co/czOsM5ZWRp pic.twitter.com/Va9cfnaILe