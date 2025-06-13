BREAKING: VP Chiwenga Finally Meets Zambia’s President Hichilema To Mourn Lungu

VP Constantino Chiwenga’s statement to Zambia’s president Hichilema on the passing on of the late President Edgar Lungu.



Your excellency I bring you greetings from your brother Dr ED Mnangagwa….



Your brother Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent me to … carry his condolences to you…your Excellency President Hichilema … on this loss… we are brothers and sisters, we are only separated by the Zambezi….. as you received us and kept us and second most important you are the frontline state, and with the deep history that binds our two people and our two countries; at one stage we were called by the same name… but we still remain the same; so what affects Zambia also affects Zimbabwe. The 6th president of the Republic the late President Edgar Chakwa Lungu degree for his time now he is gone and so so we have come to pay our condolences to you. Yes when everything has been done the official thing… so we have come to say as brothers and sisters we want to say we are deeply sorry and we say … we come and we go but we wish to be strong… thank you Your Excellency.

