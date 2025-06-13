Charamba Mocking VP Chiwenga? Cryptic Tweet Sparks Speculation Amid Frosty Regional Relations

By A Correspondnt-Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has sparked a political storm with a cryptic tweet that appears to mock Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, amid rising tensions within Zimbabwe’s ruling elite and frosty relations with neighbouring Zambia.

Charamba, who tweets under the handle @Jamwanda2, posted a photo of Vice President Chiwenga warmly shaking hands with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. The caption read:

“SOME DAY THE HISTORY SHALL BE WRITTEN. FOR NOW, PICTURES!!!!!🤣🤣🤣”

While the post may appear innocuous to the casual observer, political analysts and social media users quickly noted its deeper political undertones—especially considering Charamba’s recent history of publicly attacking Hichilema and other regional opposition leaders.

In previous tweets, Charamba labelled Hichilema, South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane, and Zimbabwe’s former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa as “Zvivatengesi” — a Shona word for traitors or sell-outs. He accused them of being Western puppets pushing regime change agendas against Southern African liberation movements.

Now, with Chiwenga seen fraternizing with one of Charamba’s most vilified “traitors,” questions are being raised about whether Charamba’s tweet is a subtle jab at the Vice President.

“Charamba is using sarcasm to expose what he sees as hypocrisy or a betrayal of the Zanu PF nationalist stance,” said a Harare-based political analyst. “Remember, Hichilema has been cast by the Zimbabwean state media as hostile to the Harare administration. For Chiwenga to be pictured so comfortably with him is politically loaded.”

The meeting between Chiwenga and Hichilema is reported to have taken place during an official regional engagement, but the body language captured—friendly smiles and a firm handshake—adds to the speculation that it was more than just diplomatic protocol.

Charamba’s tweet comes at a time when the Vice President is rumoured to be consolidating power ahead of the Zanu PF elective congress, with some insiders alleging a widening rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy. This tweet could be interpreted as a warning shot or even an attempt to embarrass Chiwenga in the eyes of party hardliners.

Adding fuel to the fire is Charamba’s well-known penchant for cryptic messaging. As a seasoned propagandist and former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Charamba rarely tweets without purpose. His posts often blend sarcasm, coded messages, and historical allusions designed to signal deeper political currents within the state.

Although no official explanation has been given for the tweet, the timing and tone are telling—especially given the ongoing tensions between Harare and Lusaka, where Zimbabwe has accused Hichilema’s government of harbouring opposition activists and meddling in Zimbabwean affairs. Zambia denies these allegations.

For now, observers are left to read between the lines. As Charamba himself posted: “For now, pictures.” But in Zimbabwe’s charged political climate, a picture—especially one tweeted by the President’s mouthpiece—can speak volumes.

SOME DAY THE HISTORY SHALL BE WRITTEN. FOR NOW, PICTURES!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZzYvKqUAhF — Jamwanda (@Jamwanda2) June 13, 2025

