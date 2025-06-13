Cyber Hackers Target Zim Govt Emails and Websites

Zimbabwe is facing a serious digital threat as international cyber hackers intensify their attacks on government, educational and business websites. This year, several Zimbabwean websites have been defaced, disabled or used as backdoors to harvest sensitive information. This wave of cyber aggression is no longer a hypothetical threat, it is a full-blown national security concern.

Zimbabwe is a digital economy with 96% of all transactions being done online. As Zimbabwe continues to deepen its engagement with the digital economy, the country’s public and private sector entities must recognise that cyberattacks are not random. Hackers are deliberately targeting Zimbabwe’s national websites and emails to exploit weaknesses in infrastructure, outdated software and most critically, the absence of cybersecurity protocols such as SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption.

SSL is no longer optional, it is essential. It creates a secure connection between a website, email and its users, encrypting all data transmitted between them. Without SSL, every communication email, login and even database access can be intercepted, altered or stolen. For the government portals, this means sensitive citizen data is at risk. For schools, confidential student records are exposed. For businesses, customer and financial data becomes low-hanging fruit for cybercriminals.

Yet, a quick look across Zimbabwe’s web landscape reveals a seriously worrying trend, too many domains still operate without SSL. Websites load with the “Not Secure” warning, emails are hosted on vulnerable servers and databases sit exposed to unauthorised access. In this era where a single cyber breach can paralyse an institution, this level of negligence can no longer be afforded.

It is critical for all stakeholders, ministries, NGOs, parastatals, schools and private companies to immediately prioritise cybersecurity. Installing SSL is one of the most basic but powerful defences. Beyond that, organisations must also ensure that their servers are regularly updated, websites are properly maintained and staff are trained in basic cyber hygiene.

Cybersecurity is not just an IT issue it is a national resilience issue. As Zimbabwe pushes towards Vision 2030, a secure digital infrastructure will be central to sustainable growth, investor confidence, and public trust.

The cost of protection is far lower than the cost of a cyber breach. Zimbabwe must act now. Secure your website. Encrypt your emails. Protect your servers. The nation’s digital future depends on it.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

