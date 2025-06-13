Cyber Hackers Target Zimbabwe National Emails, Websites

By Kudzayi Mutisi-Zimbabwe is facing a serious digital threat as international cyber hackers intensify their attacks on government, educational, and business websites. This year, several Zimbabwean websites have been defaced, disabled, or used as backdoors to harvest sensitive information. This wave of cyber aggression is no longer a hypothetical threat—it is a full-blown national security concern.

Zimbabwe is a digital economy, with 96% of all transactions conducted online. As the country continues to deepen its engagement with the digital space, both public and private sector entities must recognise that cyberattacks are not random. Hackers are deliberately targeting Zimbabwe’s national websites and emails to exploit weaknesses in infrastructure, outdated software, and—most critically—the absence of cybersecurity protocols such as SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption.

SSL is no longer optional—it is essential. It creates a secure connection between a website or email and its users, encrypting all data transmitted between them. Without SSL, every email, login, and even database access can be intercepted, altered, or stolen. For government portals, this means sensitive citizen data is at risk. For schools, confidential student records are exposed. For businesses, customer and financial data become low-hanging fruit for cybercriminals.

Yet a quick look across Zimbabwe’s web landscape reveals a deeply worrying trend: too many domains still operate without SSL. Websites load with the “Not Secure” warning, emails are hosted on vulnerable servers, and databases remain exposed to unauthorised access. In an era where a single cyber breach can paralyse an institution, this level of negligence is no longer acceptable.

It is critical for all stakeholders—ministries, NGOs, parastatals, schools, and private companies—to immediately prioritise cybersecurity. Installing SSL is one of the most basic but powerful defences. Beyond that, organisations must ensure their servers are regularly updated, websites are properly maintained, and staff are trained in basic cyber hygiene.

Cybersecurity is not just an IT issue—it is a national resilience issue. As Zimbabwe pushes towards Vision 2030, a secure digital infrastructure will be central to sustainable growth, investor confidence, and public trust.

The cost of protection is far lower than the cost of a cyber breach. Zimbabwe must act now. Secure your website. Encrypt your emails. Protect your servers. The nation’s digital future depends on it.

For more information on ICT, cybersecurity, and data protection, please WhatsApp +263 772 278 161 or email [email protected]

