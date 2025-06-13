DeMbare Pull Out Of CAF Confederation Cup

Zimbabwean football powerhouse Dynamos FC, affectionately known as DeMbare, has announced its withdrawal from the 2025 CAF Confederation Cup, citing lack of readiness for continental competition.

In a statement released on Friday, June 13, 2025, the Harare-based giants expressed regret over the decision but emphasized the importance of strategic planning and development over participation for its own sake.

“After thorough evaluation, it has been determined that the club is not yet fully prepared to compete at continental level this year,” the club said. “While it has been a painstaking decision, we believe it is in the best interest of the team and everyone associated with Dynamos to focus on strengthening its readiness for future competitions.”

The announcement underscores a shift in focus for Dynamos FC, once a dominant force in Zimbabwean and African football. Once regular participants in CAF tournaments, the club has struggled in recent years to replicate its past successes. Critics have pointed to inconsistent performances, financial constraints, and managerial instability as factors contributing to the team’s decline on the regional scene.

Despite the setback, the club remains optimistic about the future. “We remain committed to our long-term development goals and appreciate your continued support as we work towards enhancing our club’s competitiveness on both the local and continental stage,” the statement continued.

Supporters and stakeholders have been urged to stand by the team during this period of rebuilding, with club officials promising a stronger comeback in the years to come.

“We look forward to future opportunities to represent our country with honour and pride and we pledge to return to the continental stage even stronger,” concluded the statement.

Dynamos’ withdrawal leaves a gap in Zimbabwe’s continental representation for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup, but also signals a broader conversation around club preparedness and the investment required to compete at the highest level.

