Econet Continues To Disappoint Clients As Starlink Shines

Spread the love

By Business Reporter-The country’s once largest mobile telecommunications operator, Econet Wireless, is battling to maintain reliable network services amid mounting customer frustrations and increasing competition from Elon Musk’s Starlink.

A recent public message from Econet, which reads, “We apologise for the Data challenges you may be experiencing. Our engineers are working to restore normal service. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” highlights the persistent connectivity challenges faced by the company’s subscribers nationwide.

Over the past year, Econet has been under pressure to upgrade its infrastructure and expand its data capacity, but service quality has deteriorated drastically, especially in urban areas where demand is high. Frequent outages, slow internet speeds, and dropped calls have left subscribers frustrated and disillusioned, sparking public outcry on social media platforms.

The arrival of Starlink, a satellite internet service provider owned by SpaceX, has further shaken Econet’s dominance. Starlink, which offers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet via a constellation of low-earth orbit satellites, has already been licensed in several Southern African countries, and its underground rollout in Zimbabwe is gaining popularity—especially among businesses, rural users, and urban elites tired of inconsistent mobile internet.

Tech experts warn that if Econet fails to innovate and rapidly resolve its network issues, it risks losing significant market share. “Starlink’s model completely bypasses traditional telecom infrastructure, offering a reliable alternative to mobile data, especially in under-serviced areas,” said a telecommunications analyst based in Harare.

Customers have also expressed concerns over Econet’s rising data costs, which many say are unjustifiable given the erratic service delivery. “You buy expensive data bundles, but you can’t even send a simple WhatsApp message,” said a disgruntled user in Bulawayo.

Industry observers believe that Econet’s woes are compounded by the broader economic crisis in Zimbabwe, which has made it difficult for telecom companies to import equipment, maintain base stations, and pay international bandwidth fees. However, critics argue that Econet’s management has also failed to prioritize investment in network resilience and customer service.

While the company maintains that its engineers are working “to restore normal service,” the consistent failure to meet consumer expectations may mark the beginning of a dramatic shift in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector. Unless Econet acts swiftly, the future may belong to satellite-powered disruptors like Starlink—leaving traditional operators in the dust.

As consumers grow increasingly impatient, the once-mighty Econet may now face its greatest challenge yet: survival in a rapidly digitizing and liberalizing telecoms environment.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...