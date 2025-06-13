Former CCC Legislator Takes Blame For Mzembi’s Imminent Return To Zanu PF

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda has sparked heated debate on social media after claiming that the opposition is to blame for former Zanu PF officials rejoining the ruling party.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Sibanda said the opposition’s “toxicity and intolerance” had created a hostile environment that discouraged former Zanu PF members from fully transitioning into the opposition ranks. As a result, he said, they end up returning to the party they once opposed.

Sibanda singled out former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, who recently made headlines after reportedly meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Sibanda argued that the opposition failed to embrace figures like Mzembi, leaving them with no viable political alternative.

“True or not, that Shumba has gone back to his rogue bro isn’t the issue,” Sibanda posted. “We take the blame as the opposition for failing to embrace those from @ZANUPF_Official who’re disgruntled. We left them with no option. We’ve to OPEN UP the struggle to EVERYONE!”

Sibanda’s remarks come amid reports by ZimEye that Mzembi had quietly returned to Zimbabwe to meet with Mnangagwa, raising speculation about his political future.

Meanwhile, former Zanu PF youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu, who has also been on the sidelines of mainstream politics, hinted that he and others could soon follow Mzembi’s lead in rejoining the ruling party.

Mzembi’s close ally, Saviour Kasukuwere, is also reportedly considering a return to Zanu PF — a move many analysts see as a sign that prominent former members are struggling to find political relevance outside the party.

