Former ZBC Engineer Dies

Kapungu

By A Correspondent-Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) engineer, Golden Pfungwa Kapungu, has died.

Kapungu passed away on 9 June 2025, at the age of 73.

Kapungu, a respected veteran of the broadcasting industry, was remembered by former colleagues and media practitioners, who took to social media on Friday to mourn his passing.

Messages of condolence described him as a dedicated professional and a humble mentor who contributed immensely to the development of Zimbabwe’s national broadcasting infrastructure.

Born on 24 November 1951, Kapungu served during a transformative period for the national broadcaster, helping usher in the technological shifts that shaped radio and television operations at ZBC.

While the cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, tributes continue to pour in from those who worked alongside him.

A memorial programme titled Order of Service is scheduled for 12–13 June 2025, according to a notice shared with family and friends.

