KFC Belvedere Receipt With Ian Smith City Name

By A Correspondent | June 13, 2025 – A receipt from a KFC outlet in Belvedere, dated October 3, 2024, has sparked intrigue after listing the location as “Salisbury Township,” a name obsolete since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980. The receipt, from the Princess/Burton Road branch, records a $5.00 purchase of a Dunked Crunch ML burger, with a tax-inclusive total of $4.27, including 15% VAT and a tourism levy.

Social media buzzed with reactions. Property expert Kura Chihota advised, “Read your title deeds,” suggesting a deeper issue. Amai Boy Award Winning quipped, “ly you go kwa Surveyor General its still showing Salsibury 😂,” highlighting the persistence of the old name. Just Andrew provided context, noting, “Point of fact… the deeds office still makes reference to Salisbury Township on all title deeds in most of the older suburbs of Harare, my own commercial properties, recently valued, included. There is nothing mischievous about this.”

Ranga Mataire added a local flavor, exclaiming, “Aaaaah vakuda shamu ine munyu. Vakuda kurutsiswa,” while RichardMugobo reinforced the trend, stating, “That’s how it appears kuDeads Offiee.” These comments reflect a mix of humor and acceptance that outdated records linger in official documentation.

Historians suggest this could stem from administrative inertia, as “many title deeds in Harare still reflect the city as Salisbury Township.” KFC has not yet commented, leaving the public to wonder if this is a glitch, a historical nod, or a sign of outdated systems. The receipt has become a curious blend of Harare’s colonial past and modern life.

