Khama Billiat In Hiding Over R372K Bank Debt

By Sports Reporter-Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Khama Billiat is allegedly playing a high-stakes game of hide and seek with the law.

The pint-sized footballer, once among the richest stars in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), is reportedly evading repayment of a R372,066 debt owed to Standard Bank—now seeking legal recourse through the Johannesburg High Court.

Court insiders say Billiat, currently dribbling defenders for Scottland FC in Zimbabwe after a brief stint with Yadah FC, has vanished from his registered address in Midrand. Sheriffs have been unable to locate him to serve court papers.

“Our guy has gone there several times, but the house is EMPTY,” said a source from the sheriff’s office.

According to court documents, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town star defaulted on an overdraft facility granted in 2020. The last known repayment was made in 2023. Billiat was expected to pay between R80,000 and R90,000 monthly—but allegedly continued using the facility without settling the debt.

Standard Bank claims it issued multiple notices in line with the National Credit Act, but received no response. The bank now seeks court permission to seize movable assets linked to the loan, including any property and valuables.

To complicate matters further, Billiat’s Midrand property is reportedly the subject of a separate legal wrangle. Emerging Markets Home Loans is said to be pursuing an eviction order against alleged squatters on the premises. “We’re told he no longer stays there,” confirmed the sheriff’s source.

With Billiat still missing, sources say creditors are preparing to file an ex parte application—meaning the case could proceed in his absence.

Repeated attempts to get a comment from Billiat were unsuccessful. The player was reportedly travelling back from Morocco, where Zimbabwe’s Warriors recently played friendly matches against Burkina Faso and Niger.

Once celebrated as one of the highest-paid players in South African football, Khama Billiat now finds himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Herald

