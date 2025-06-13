Matabeleland Chiefs meet over Gukurahundi Genocide

Spread the love

Chief Mtshana Khumalo

All Traditional Leader from Matabeleland North and South with two rapporteurs are checking in today at the Rainbow Hotel for a Gukurahundi Genocide Outreach program.

According to Sources, the one day meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday 14 to finalize plans of the Gukurahundi outreach program that was supposed ro start on Monday but the government postponed the program due to budgetary challenges.

Chiefs are going to review feedback of the awareness meetings that took place under their jurisdiction in the past three weeks.

The Chiefs àre supposed to meet, approve and guide the roll out of the program and train their rapporteurs on how to capture and document testimonies.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...