New political party formed in Zimbabwe

A new political party, Original ZAPU has been formed and is scheduled to be officially launched tomorrow in Bulawayo at the Small City Hall.

The interim President of Original ZAPU. Mathew Sibanda revealed this during Dumiso Dabengwa Memorial Service in Ntabazinduna.

”We are now registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and we are working hard towards reviving ZAPU following the handing over of the party to an individual who has failed to build the party,” said Sibanda.

Stylish Magida said that they are working hard to restore the gains of independence and revive the economy.

”Zimbabwe’s glory is slowly diminishing in the hands of a single person who is oppressing citizens and appointing his children to higher gvt positions,” said Magida.

Nkululeko Ndlovu, a villager in Ntabazindu Said that they no longer feel like Zimbabweans.

l stay here in Ntabazinduna but the government has neglected us.” Ndlovu said

