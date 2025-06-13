Official: Kevin De Bruyne Joins Napoli on Free Transfer

Napoli have officially announced the stunning signing of Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old departs Manchester City after a glittering career that saw him win multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League trophy. De Bruyne, widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, brings world-class experience and creativity to the Serie A side.

His move to Napoli marks the end of a nine-year spell at City and is being hailed as one of the most high-profile free transfers in recent football history.

