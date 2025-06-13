Police Issue Statement On Rising Murder Cases

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into a series of alarming murder cases in Seke, with one suspect already in custody following the brutal killing of an elderly woman.

In a statement released to the media, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of 48-year-old Farai Machaka, who is being held in connection with the murder of his 67-year-old aunt, Ruth Elizabeth Kadara.

“Police in Seke are investigating a tragic case in which Ruth Elizabeth Kadara was found dead in her kitchen hut in Chounda Village on June 5th, 2025,” said Nyathi. “The body had signs of physical abuse, and preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect, Farai Machaka, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before strangling her.”

Nyathi described the murder as deeply disturbing and appealed to the public for any information that could help in solving other similar cases that have recently emerged in the area.

“We are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in our ongoing investigations. Community cooperation is crucial in tackling violent crimes of this nature,” he said.

The police have also expressed concern over the rising number of murder cases in the district and emphasized the need for vigilance and community engagement to ensure public safety.

