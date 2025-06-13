Trump Says Negotiations With China Not Easy

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Trade negotiations between the United States and China have entered a second day as both sides seek to reduce tensions over technology exports and the control of rare earth materials, according to a U.S. official.

The two groups met for more than six hours at Lancaster House in London, a historic 19th-century mansion located near Buckingham Palace.

Talks concluded around 8 p.m. local time, with both sides scheduled to reconvene the following morning at 10 a.m., the official confirmed.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump described the talks as progressing but acknowledged the challenges. “We are doing well with China. China’s not easy,” he said. “I’m only getting good reports.”

Leading the U.S. team was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Lutnick’s involvement, given his background as the former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, highlights the emphasis on export controls in the current negotiations.

After the first round of discussions, Bessent addressed reporters in London, saying they had a “good meeting,” while Lutnick described the session as “fruitful.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...